Tree falls on postal truck in Evansville, nearly 3K without power

Tree on mail truck in Aiken Park
Tree on mail truck in Aiken Park(Viewer)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A tree fell in Akin Park as storms came through Evansville Thursday afternoon.

It fell on a postal truck at Parkside and Madison. We’re told nobody is hurt.

CenterPoint Energy reports almost 3,000 customers without power (as of 3:35 p.m.)

Dispatchers say limbs are down in a handful of other areas in Evansville, including the 2600 block of Covert and Harmony Way and Cave Ave.

They say there were wires reported down at Petersburgh Rd. and Heinlenin Rd., as well as Highway 41 and Petersburg.

[On Alert for strong storms Thursday afternoon/evening]

If you have any pictures or videos that you can safely share, you can send them and view them here.

