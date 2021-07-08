Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail charged with stabbing a man at Kennedy Towers last night. The victim went to the hospital. Police needed surveillance video to confirm it.

When school starts next month in Posey County, will there be enough teachers in the classroom? Officials say they are facing a severe shortage.

They’re mourning the loss of a police officer in Terre Haute. He was gunned down outside of a federal building near the Vigo County Courthouse. The suspect is in custody.

The Tampa Bay Lighting wins their second consecutive Stanely Cup.

