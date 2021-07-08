Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail charged with stabbing a man at Kennedy Towers last night. The victim went to the hospital. Police needed surveillance video to confirm it.

When school starts next month in Posey County, will there be enough teachers in the classroom? Officials say they are facing a severe shortage.

They’re mourning the loss of a police officer in Terre Haute. He was gunned down outside of a federal building near the Vigo County Courthouse. The suspect is in custody.

The Tampa Bay Lighting wins their second consecutive Stanely Cup.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
Indiana COVID-19
4 area counties back in ‘yellow’ on state COVID-19 metrics map
More than two dozen farm animals found dead, hurt in Ohio Co.
More than two dozen farm animals found dead, hurt in Ohio Co.
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building
Police: Evansville chase ends in crash, suspect in custody

Latest News

Dubois Co. holding drive-thru vaccine clinic next week
Otters hosting 16th annual Jacob’s Village game Thursday.
Otters hosting 16th annual Jacob’s Village game Thursday
Ind. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch visiting Evansville Thursday
Mt. Vernon experiencing essential teacher shortage with school a month away.
Mt. Vernon experiencing essential teacher shortage with school a month away
Otters hosting 16th annual Jacob’s Village game Thursday.
Otters hosting 16th annual Jacob’s Village game Thursday