Showers, Scattered Storms

7/6 14 First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:09 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A slow moving cold front will bring decent chances for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and humid with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. There is a marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorms packing brief damaging winds, downpours, and lightning.

Friday, mostly sunny and less humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the mid to upper 80s behind northerly winds.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms early and then again during the afternoon. Slow moving storms will produce downpours that may cause minor flooding.

