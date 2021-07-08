Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office.

NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.

The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is underway.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in Paris to attend fashion week, according to local media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
Indiana COVID-19
4 area counties back in ‘yellow’ on state COVID-19 metrics map
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building
More than two dozen farm animals found dead, hurt in Ohio Co.
More than two dozen farm animals found dead, hurt in Ohio Co.
EPD warning about laced drugs
EPD warning about laced drugs

Latest News

Contracts for five public WiFi hotspots around Evansville are now approved after the Board of...
Evansville board approves contracts for internet hotspots
President Joe Biden says the U.S. is set to complete the war in Afghanistan by August 31. It's...
‘Overdue’: Biden sets Aug. 31 for US exit from Afghanistan
Otters hosting 16th annual Jacob’s Village game Thursday.
Otters hosting 16th annual Jacob’s Village game Thursday
New lighting going up on Walnut Trail in Boonville
New lighting going up on Walnut Trail in Boonville