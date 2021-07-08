Owensboro to receive $1 million to prevent homelessness

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro is getting $1 million in federal funds to help prevent homelessness. The next step is finding where exactly all of that money will go.

“We don’t know exactly what it can be used for, but the award letter was very heavy on the term ‘homelessness,’” Owensboro City Community Development Director Abby Shelton said

The plan for the federal funds is still up in the air.

Officials at shelters like the Boulware Center in Owensboro are not sure how exactly they will be impacted. Boulware Executive Director Rhonda Davis says they’re hopeful.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our area,” Davis said. “We have a large homeless population, and many of these shelters have suffered through the COVID.”

While businesses closed during the pandemic, shelters had to stay open to help those in need. Many of them took a hit because of that.

“We hope the city council and city managers will let that trickle down,” Davis said. “The funds trickle down into our areas for more programs for the homeless in our community.”

Davis says any part of this money would feel like a reward for her shelter’s work. City officials hope to know where this funding will go soon.

“Anytime you get an allocation like this, it’s a huge shot in the arm for the community,” Shelton said. “The amount of home funds we do receive is about a fourth of what this allocation is, so most definitely - absolutely exciting. We just want to know what we can use it for so we can get our plan together.”

