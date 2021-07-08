Owensboro home damaged by gunfire, police investigating
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating after a home was shot.
Officials say they were called to the 1300 block of Werner Avenue for a home that was damaged by gunfire.
They tell us the resident saw the damage on July 5 but was unsure when it happened.
Detectives ask for you to call them if you have any information about the incident.
