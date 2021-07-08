Owensboro home damaged by gunfire, police investigating

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating after a home was shot.

Officials say they were called to the 1300 block of Werner Avenue for a home that was damaged by gunfire.

They tell us the resident saw the damage on July 5 but was unsure when it happened.

Detectives ask for you to call them if you have any information about the incident.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.