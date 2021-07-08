Birthday Club
Otters hosting 16th annual Jacob’s Village game Thursday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters are hosting the 16th annual Jacob’s Village game.

It had to be postponed from last week because of rain.

However, you’ll still see all the deals on popcorn and beer, plus those postgame fireworks.

This annual game has raised over $200,000 over the past 15 years for adults with disabilities.

The first pitch for the doubleheader is at 4:05 at Bosse Field.

All tickets from July 1 will be honored at the game.

