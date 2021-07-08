New lighting going up on Walnut Trail in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Walnut Trail Project in Boonville is moving right along.

Officials say it’s a trail designed to get foot traffic off Highway 62.

The bases for new decorative street lighting for the trail are being installed.

Mayor Charlie Wyatt says eventually the area will be fenced in.

He says they’ll also add cameras on the trail for added safety.

“Unfortunately that’s the day and the times we live in today, and I hate that, but we have to make it secure and safe,” said Mayor Wyatt.

The Mayor says they hope in the next year to work on nearby Brackenridge Park.

That’s just about a block away from Walnut Trail.

