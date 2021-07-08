New Kentucky State Police program to focus on sex crimes

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A new initiative announced by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear aims to give justice to victims of sexual assault.

A new $1.5 million grant from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative will be used to create a new investigative unit with the Kentucky State Police.

Beshear said it’s the next step in fighting for victims that he began back when he was Attorney General.

Back then, the state had more than 3,000 untested sexual assault kits in their backlog.

Now, they’re one of two states that have zero.

