Mt. Vernon experiencing essential teacher shortage with school a month away

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Teacher shortages are nothing new for schools in southwestern Indiana, but one school district says with school just a month away, there is cause for concern as some of the most essential teacher positions have yet to be filled.

Mt. Vernon High School in Posey County is one of several school districts that is looking to fill essential teaching roles with just a month until school.

The superintendent tells us they are looking for Spanish teachers and have tried every avenue to fill these sports.

The biggest concern is the number of jobs that are posted on the Department of Education’s website across the state specifically for math and science and special education positions.

We checked our school districts here in southwestern Indiana, and they are facing the same issues.

I asked the superintendent what could happen if these spots are not filled by the first day of school.

He says there is a chance that a co-op system could be put in place.

“We have not got to that point yet of sharing teachers, but if we do get to that point, I can see possibly teachers going from one location to another, or possibly the remote option like we had with COVID,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, Superintendent of MSD of Mt. Vernon.

There are 149 math jobs, 112 science jobs and more than 200 special education openings across the state.

Many schools start next month. Mt. Vernon goes back on August 10.

