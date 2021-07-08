Mt. Vernon community supports boy through rare cancer struggle.

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A local community is going to bat for a little boy battling a very rare form of cancer.

Many have come to know him as “Mighty Mason.”

Video on social media shows Mason making his way around the diamond, after hitting a grounder right down the third baseline.

At only five years old, the boy battles a very rare form of cancer. He was diagnosed with stage-4 neuroblastoma.

There are estimated to be fewer than 20,000 U.S. cases every year.

The video continues to show Mason making his way for home plate as he gets cheered on by some people within the league who consider him their hero.

“It was nice to see all the kids cheering for him, clapping,” Mason’s Uncle Bart Steen recalled. “Not just the parents who understand, but even the kids. They don’t get it, but they get something is going on with him. It was nice they gave him some support, too, and I think that pumped him up.”

Mount Vernon Youth Baseball and Softball hosted a benefit for Mason’s family at the fields on Wednesday evening with games at both 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Several raffles included tickets to two St. Louis Cardinals games, a custom-made bat by Dinger Bats and a half-pot too.

Food sales were also included in the fundraiser.

“For all he has gone through, he’s very energetic and just a happy kid,” league VP Chad McDowell shared. “Life has dealt him a little bit of struggle, but he always has a smile from what I’ve seen.”

As of mid-June, Mason has been fighting cancer for roughly 575 days.

He continues to get treatment this week.

For those interested in helping Mason’s family, click here.

“A lot of stuff for a little kid to go through, but he’s the toughest kid I know,” Steen added.

After the games, everyone stayed and watch two moves, “The Sandlot” and “Everyone’s Hero.”

