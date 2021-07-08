Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Mountain climber reflects on worldwide expeditions at Henderson meeting

Mountaineer Gary Ervin shared stories about the world’s biggest mountains as a guest speaker at...
Mountaineer Gary Ervin shared stories about the world’s biggest mountains as a guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Henderson on Thursday.(WFIE)
By William Putt and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - At the Rotary Club of Henderson on Thursday, a guest speaker shared stories about the world’s biggest mountains.

Gary Ervin started mountaineering when he was 54 years old. After reaching his first summit at Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Ervin says he was hooked.

This love for the mountains has taken him all over the world, and to the very top of the seven tallest summits on the planet. Ervin is one of the few people to stand on the summit of Mount Everest.

“Every Mountain is different,” Ervin said. “Every mountain I climb, I learn something about myself, about the world, and I look for that on every one of the expeditions I go on.”

Ervin’s next big goal is to try and summit Mount Denali in Alaska next year.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
Indiana COVID-19
4 area counties back in ‘yellow’ on state COVID-19 metrics map
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building
More than two dozen farm animals found dead, hurt in Ohio Co.
More than two dozen farm animals found dead, hurt in Ohio Co.
EPD warning about laced drugs
EPD warning about laced drugs

Latest News

Tree on mail truck in Aiken Park
Tree falls on postal truck in Evansville
Procession for a Terre Haute officer killed in a shooting.
Federal murder charge filed in shooting of Indiana officer
Closed signs up at Stoll's Country Inn
Long time restaurant Stoll’s closed, up for sale
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center