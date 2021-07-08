Mountain climber reflects on worldwide expeditions at Henderson meeting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - At the Rotary Club of Henderson on Thursday, a guest speaker shared stories about the world’s biggest mountains.

Gary Ervin started mountaineering when he was 54 years old. After reaching his first summit at Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Ervin says he was hooked.

This love for the mountains has taken him all over the world, and to the very top of the seven tallest summits on the planet. Ervin is one of the few people to stand on the summit of Mount Everest.

“Every Mountain is different,” Ervin said. “Every mountain I climb, I learn something about myself, about the world, and I look for that on every one of the expeditions I go on.”

Ervin’s next big goal is to try and summit Mount Denali in Alaska next year.

