Long time restaurant Stoll’s closed, up for sale

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Stoll’s Country Inn Restaurant has signs up saying they are closed and for sale.

The business first opened in 1999 along Highway 41 near Interstate 64.

They served homemade Amish cooking and had banquet space.

We couldn’t find a retail listening, but the sign on the door has a phone number listed.

Their Facebook page and website do not yet show they are closed.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

