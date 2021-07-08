Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports 16 new COVID deaths statewide; 20 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(wfie)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 463 new coronavirus cases and 16 new deaths

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 756,625 confirmed cases and 13,482 deaths.

One of the new deaths is in Perry County.

The map shows 20 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight new cases in Gibson County, six new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Posey County, two new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Pike County, and zero new cases in Perry and Spencer counties.

The Dubois County Health Department plans to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week.

Meanwhile, testing sites have closed in Dubois and Spencer Counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Heath will give an update on coronavirus Friday at 10 a.m. Central.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,769 cases, 402 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,232 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,909 cases, 157 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 38 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,765 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,504 cases, 96 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,347 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,388 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
Indiana COVID-19
4 area counties back in ‘yellow’ on state COVID-19 metrics map
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building
More than two dozen farm animals found dead, hurt in Ohio Co.
More than two dozen farm animals found dead, hurt in Ohio Co.
EPD warning about laced drugs
EPD warning about laced drugs

Latest News

JP Engelbrecht, South Central Inc Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Scott, the Founder of...
Evansville company will acquire Elberfeld’s Fibertech
WATCH: Ky. Gov. Beshear holding weekly Team Kentucky update
Marcus Anthony.
Affidavit: Man points gun, threatens to kill woman over loud music
Procession for a Terre Haute officer killed in a shooting.
FBI: Motive uncertain in fatal shooting of Indiana officer