Ind. reports 16 new COVID deaths statewide; 20 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 463 new coronavirus cases and 16 new deaths

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 756,625 confirmed cases and 13,482 deaths.

One of the new deaths is in Perry County.

The map shows 20 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight new cases in Gibson County, six new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Posey County, two new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Pike County, and zero new cases in Perry and Spencer counties.

The Dubois County Health Department plans to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week.

Meanwhile, testing sites have closed in Dubois and Spencer Counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Heath will give an update on coronavirus Friday at 10 a.m. Central.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,769 cases, 402 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,232 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,909 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 38 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,765 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,504 cases, 96 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,347 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,388 cases, 34 deaths

