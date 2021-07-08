Ind. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch visiting Evansville Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch will be in Evansville Thursday.

She’ll join Mayor Lloyd Winnecke to celebrate a 75th-anniversary ribbon-cutting at Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

That’s set for just before 3 p.m. at the Bellemeade Avenue location.

Lieutenant Governor Crouch will also be touring Kron Farms in Evansville Friday morning.

