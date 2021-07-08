Hartke Pool sees rise in attendance as temperatures climb in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As temperatures rise, people are heading to the pool.

Hartke Pool is seeing regulars return this summer after being closed last year. Lifeguards say with the pool being a way to stay cool outdoors, and the vaccine being available, more people have felt comfortable diving in.

They hope that Tuesday family days will help bring more people to the pool while also providing a safe and chill environment for smaller kids.

Manager Danielle Guntel says Harke reopening isn’t the only reason they are seeing a higher attendance.

”Some of the pools in Evansville are closed anyways. We are one of the ones that stay open seven days a week for a long period during the day,” said Guntel. “So yeah, it’s hot, people are coming to stay all day. Stay for a couple of hours just to get out of the sun or in the water I should say.”

Staff also mentioned that more lifeguards are needed now that the pool is back to usual.

