Evansville company will acquire Elberfeld’s Fibertech

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southwest Indiana Chamber says South Central Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire Fibertech Inc.

South Central is a 75-year-old, family owned company that invests in various industries. It’s CEO is JP Engelbrecht.

Fibertech was founded in Elberfeld in 1999 by Bill Scott. It’s a plastics solution company.

They manufacture molded plastic products including bulk containers, plastic pallets, and plastic lockers for industries including agriculture, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, maritime, recreation, and recycling.

The Chamber says sale will allow Scott to retire.

We’ve reached out to Fibertech to find out how many people they employ.

