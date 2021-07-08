Birthday Club
Evansville company will acquire Elberfeld’s Fibertech

JP Engelbrecht, South Central Inc Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Scott, the Founder of Fibertech Inc., shake hands confirming the acquisition of Fibertech, Inc.(Southwest Indiana Chamber)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southwest Indiana Chamber says South Central Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire Fibertech Inc.

South Central is a 75-year-old, family owned company that invests in various industries. It’s CEO is JP Engelbrecht.

Fibertech was founded in Elberfeld in 1999 by Bill Scott. It’s a plastics solution company.

They manufacture molded plastic products including bulk containers, plastic pallets, and plastic lockers for industries including agriculture, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, maritime, recreation, and recycling.

The Chamber says sale will allow Scott to retire.

We’ve reached out to Fibertech to find out how many people they employ.

