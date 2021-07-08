Evansville board approves contracts for internet hotspots

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Contracts for five public WiFi hotspots around Evansville are now approved after the Board of Public Works met Thursday.

This project was started by the city of Evansville’s Department of Metropolitan Development. After last year’s census, officials realized how many people in the city don’t have consistent access to the internet.

The Board of Public Works approved contracts between the city and five places in town where officials plan to install the hotspots.

Low self-response rates in the census helped the city identify areas where a lot of people don’t have internet access. They then picked locations that would serve those areas.

The Department of Metropolitan Development hopes that people take advantage of them.

“I would hope that the reception would be positive, and that people will use it,” Director of Metropolitan Development Kelley Coures said. “It’s there, it’s free. All they have to do is go to those locations, which hopefully are a lot closer than driving to, you know, somewhere across town.”

Culver Family Learning Center is one of the places set to get a hotspot, along with the Evansville Dream Center, Young & Established, Memorial Baptist Church and Bread of Life Church.

The city hopes this will make it easier for people to do things like submit job applications, apply for disability or unemployment benefits, or even submit homework for school. Officials plan to have the hotspots up and running by the end of the summer.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.