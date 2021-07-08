Eickhoff comes Full Circle, as he Returns to Mets Organization

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Jerad Eickhoff has officially come full circle. In the span of just a couple weeks, Eickhoff was promoted from the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, to the MLB’s New York Mets, then essentially released by the organization, before just re-signing with them, this week.

The Mater Dei alum, began the 2021 season, pitching for Triple-A Syracuse, and remained there for a couple months. Then, on June 21, Eickhoff was promoted by New York, to pitch in a game against the Braves. He pitched well, too, throwing 4 scoreless innings, and striking out 3. He even got a hit in the game, which broke up a no-hitter.

His next start for the Mets, came 7 days later, against the Nationals, but it didn’t go as well. “Eick” pitched 6 innings, but gave 5 runs, on 8 hits, and struck out 3. The next day, June 29, Eickhoff was designated for assignment by the Mets.

However, the 31-year old pitcher declined the outright assignment back to Triple-A Syracuse, and was placed on the waiver wire. He went unclaimed, though, and then elected to become a free agent, on July 5.

Getting no other appealing offers, ultimately, Eickhoff decided to re-sign with the Mets this week, who placed him back at Triple-A Syracuse. Eickhoff’s brief call-up to the Mets, was his first action in the majors, since 2019, when he was still with the Phillies.

