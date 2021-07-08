Dubois, Spencer County COVID-19 testing site closed

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Health officials announced that the Dubois and Spencer County COVID-19 testing site is closed until further notice.

They tell us that is because of a lack of funding.

The state-funded COVID-19 Testing Site Grant provided the service to Dubois, Spencer, as well as Martin County residents.

Officials say that funding ended on June 30.

The second round of funding for the testing site that was due to arrive on July 1 hasn’t been allocated yet.

Health leaders tell us that until a new contract is signed with the Indiana Department of Health, the site will remain closed.

