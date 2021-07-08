Dubois Co. holding drive-thru vaccine clinic next week

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department is announcing plans for Pfizer vaccine clinic.

It will be a drive-thru-style clinic.

That’s happening Thursday, July 15 at the Dubois County Health Department.

Anyone 12 or older can receive the first dose of the vaccine between 1:30 and 3:30.

The second dose will be administered on August 5 at the same time and place.

