Dubois Co. holding drive-thru vaccine clinic next week

(Live 5/File)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department is announcing plans for Pfizer vaccine clinic.

It will be a drive-thru-style clinic.

That’s happening Thursday, July 15 at the Dubois County Health Department.

Anyone 12 or older can receive the first dose of the vaccine between 1:30 and 3:30.

The second dose will be administered on August 5 at the same time and place.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

