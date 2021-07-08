Drug trafficking arrest made after months-long investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An arrest has been made after a long drug-trafficking investigation that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

Beginning back in February, officials say members of the DEA Evansville Resident Office (ERO) and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF) started investigating 35-year-old Antwane Broomfield of Evansville.

Those authorities started surveilling Broomfield’s apartment in the 1100 block of Hatfield Drive.

They also began surveilling his primary home on Maple Street in Henderson.

On June 29, officials say they found a confidential source who bought from Broomfield to do a controlled by of meth and heroin.

According to an affidavit, the confidential source met with Broomfield at his apartment in Evansville for the buy.

Afterward, the source met with authorities, where they confirmed the source purchased more than 28 grams of meth and over 10 grams of heroin.

On July 6, authorities received search warrants for both his Evansville and Henderson addresses.

On the following day, law enforcement with the Henderson Police Department and the Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at Broomfield’s Henderson address.

Broomfield wasn’t home, but they say they found a gun, digital scales and a large amount of money.

A short time later, authorities in Evansville say they saw Broomfield and two other people leaving the area of the 1100 block of Hatfield Drive.

All three got in a car and authorities pulled them over.

They detained them while they searched Broomfield’s apartment. Inside, they say they found some meth and another digital scale.

Broomfield was arrested and charged with dealing and maintaining a common nuisance.

