Donations up 2.7K ounces at Deaconess Milk Depot, more encouraged

Milk bank donations
Milk bank donations(Deaconess Women's Hospital)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Milk Depot at Deaconess Women’s Hospital is thanking donors as we reach the halfway point of the year.

They say they’ve shipped more than 16,000 ounces to the The Milk Bank so far in 2021, which is up about 2,700 ounces over this time last year.

The donations came from 26 area moms.

They ask mothers who produce extra milk to consider donating to babies in need. Click here if you are interested.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

