Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Detectives: 3 kids brought to meth deal in school parking lot

Johna Stone
Johna Stone(Henderson County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say they, along with the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office, took part in a controlled meth buy Wednesday.

They say 29-year-old Johna Stone met the buyer in the parking of Cairo Elementary school and sold about 11 grams of meth.

She was pulled over by deputies near the intersection of Highway 41-A and Highway 425.

Officials say three young kids were inside the car.

Stone was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Detectives say, during her arrest, she appeared to have a medical problem, and EMS was called to the scene.

They say after she was checked out, Stone was taken to jail.

The children were turned over to family members.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
Indiana COVID-19
4 area counties back in ‘yellow’ on state COVID-19 metrics map
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building
More than two dozen farm animals found dead, hurt in Ohio Co.
More than two dozen farm animals found dead, hurt in Ohio Co.
EPD warning about laced drugs
EPD warning about laced drugs

Latest News

Indiana State Police
Body cameras being distributed to ISP after Gov. Holcomb’s mandate
Drug trafficking arrest made after months-long investigation
JP Engelbrecht, South Central Inc Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Scott, the Founder of...
Evansville company will acquire Elberfeld’s Fibertech
Ky. Gov. Beshear gives weekly Team Kentucky update