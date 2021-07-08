Detectives: 3 kids brought to meth deal in school parking lot

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say they, along with the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office, took part in a controlled meth buy Wednesday.

They say 29-year-old Johna Stone met the buyer in the parking of Cairo Elementary school and sold about 11 grams of meth.

She was pulled over by deputies near the intersection of Highway 41-A and Highway 425.

Officials say three young kids were inside the car.

Stone was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Detectives say, during her arrest, she appeared to have a medical problem, and EMS was called to the scene.

They say after she was checked out, Stone was taken to jail.

The children were turned over to family members.

