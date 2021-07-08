Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

CMOE holding Olympic-style activities for summer campers

CMOE holding Olympic-style activities for summer campers.
CMOE holding Olympic-style activities for summer campers.(WFIE)
By William Putt
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Summer campers at the Children’s Museum of Evansville are in the midst of their own Olympic Games.

CMOE staff has Olympic events planned over the next two weeks, giving the kids a chance to compete without leaving home. The idea was inspired by Evansville’s own Lilly King, who’s set to compete in multiple swimming events in Tokyo.

This camp is providing children with a good way to stay physically and mentally engaged during the summer.

“The Olympics - we are talking about geography and sort of geopolitical themes - but brought down to a real low level where the kids can understand it,” Director of Education Stan Gilham said. “But we offered education, we teach them about the activity first and then we bring them outside. We let them actually become involved.”

The summer camp will be ending next week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
Indiana COVID-19
4 area counties back in ‘yellow’ on state COVID-19 metrics map
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building
More than two dozen farm animals found dead, hurt in Ohio Co.
More than two dozen farm animals found dead, hurt in Ohio Co.
EPD warning about laced drugs
EPD warning about laced drugs

Latest News

Contracts for five public WiFi hotspots around Evansville are now approved after the Board of...
Evansville board approves contracts for internet hotspots
Otters hosting 16th annual Jacob’s Village game Thursday.
Otters hosting 16th annual Jacob’s Village game Thursday
New lighting going up on Walnut Trail in Boonville
New lighting going up on Walnut Trail in Boonville
Milk bank donations
Donations up 2.7K ounces at Deaconess Milk Depot, more encouraged
New lighting going up on Walnut Trail in Boonville
New lighting going up on Walnut Trail in Boonville