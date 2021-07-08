CMOE holding Olympic-style activities for summer campers.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Summer campers at the Children’s Museum of Evansville are in the midst of their own Olympic Games.

CMOE staff has Olympic events planned over the next two weeks, giving the kids a chance to compete without leaving home. The idea was inspired by Evansville’s own Lilly King, who’s set to compete in multiple swimming events in Tokyo.

This camp is providing children with a good way to stay physically and mentally engaged during the summer.

“The Olympics - we are talking about geography and sort of geopolitical themes - but brought down to a real low level where the kids can understand it,” Director of Education Stan Gilham said. “But we offered education, we teach them about the activity first and then we bring them outside. We let them actually become involved.”

The summer camp will be ending next week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.