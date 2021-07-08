Birthday Club
Body cameras being distributed to ISP after Gov. Holcomb’s mandate

Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police(WAVE 3 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - The process of getting body cameras to Indiana State Police Troopers across the state continues.

It’s been underway since June, and is expected to take until late August.

Last August, Governor Holcomb mandated state police would adopt and implement a body worn camera system.

Officials say, in all, nearly 800 body worn camera systems, which will also include and work in tandem with in-car cameras, will be put into the field for uniform Troopers and Sergeants assigned to patrol duties, Capitol Police Officers and specific Special Operations units.

They say by the end of Thursday, more than 230 body worn, and in-car camera systems will have been deployed into the field.

“This process was focused on selecting the very best product and system for not only the Department but for Troopers in the field that work in both urban and rural areas”, said ISP Superintendent Doug Carter.

The cost associated with this project is approximately $15 million over a period of five years.

For the Evansville post, Sgt. Todd Ringle says two K-9 officers already have body cameras. He says the rest, about 40 more, should get them by mid to late August.

Sgt. Ringle says, as another added bonus, the cameras will come with iPhones for each trooper to use as hot spots.

He’s told the company will come do the install, then do training.

