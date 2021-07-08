Birthday Club
On Alert for strong storms Thursday afternoon/evening

Alert Day
Alert Day(wfie)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More widespread thunderstorms will move across the Tri-State Thursday afternoon and evening. We are on alert for a few severe storms with hail and damaging winds, mainly between 2pm and 10pm on Thursday. A cold front will help drop temps into the lower 80s on Friday with less humidity. The reprieve will be brief, however, as more showers and storms will stream into the region over the weekend. High temps will stay in the low to mid 80 through next week with a daily chance for afternoon showers and storms.

