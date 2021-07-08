Affidavit: Man points gun, threatens to kill woman over loud music

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill her and her family.

The incident happened around 11:30 Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Harrelton Drive for a person with a gun.

When officers arrived, they say they saw several people out on their balconies at an apartment complex.

They then went to meet the victim.

The victim told officers that a man got out of a black car on Harrelton Drive and pointed a gun at her. She said he told her he would follow her home and kill her, along with her family.

She told officers the man threatened her because her music was too loud when she started her car to leave a friend’s apartment.

Officers then went back to the apartments on Harrelton Drive.

There they say witnesses from the balcony told officers the man who threatened the victim was Marcus Anthony.

Anthony, who was still on scene at the apartments, was then placed in custody.

Officers say they looked into his black Nissan, where they say they found two handguns.

Anthony is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on pointing a firearm and intimidation charges.

