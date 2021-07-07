Birthday Club
Windstream growing in Evansville area, set to build new warehouse

Windstream already has one warehouse located in Evansville, but company leaders say the business is growing and they need additional space.(WFIE)
By William Putt
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Windstream is expanding in Vanderburgh County.

The communications and software company already has one warehouse located in Evansville, but the business is growing and needs additional space.

Vanderburgh Industrial Park will be home to Windstream’s new 150,000 square-foot warehouse.

Company officials say the new space will help accommodate growing customer demand for broadband, entertainment and security services.

Windstream leaders are hoping to have this warehouse up and running by September 2021.

