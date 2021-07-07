Windstream growing in Evansville area, set to build new warehouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Windstream is expanding in Vanderburgh County.

The communications and software company already has one warehouse located in Evansville, but the business is growing and needs additional space.

Vanderburgh Industrial Park will be home to Windstream’s new 150,000 square-foot warehouse.

Company officials say the new space will help accommodate growing customer demand for broadband, entertainment and security services.

Windstream leaders are hoping to have this warehouse up and running by September 2021.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.