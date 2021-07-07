Birthday Club
Westbound lane of Lincoln Ave. closed for sinkhole repair

Crews working to repair a sinkhole in the 2000 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Crews working to repair a sinkhole in the 2000 block of Lincoln Avenue.(Evansville Water and Sewer.)
By 14 News StafF
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The westbound lane on Lincoln Avenue is currently closed for repairs.

That’s between Spring Street and Lincoln Park Drive.

Officials say a three-foot deep sinkhole in the 2000 block of Lincoln Avenue is being repaired.

They tell us the work should be finished by Thursday afternoon.

You are asked to avoid the area if possible.

