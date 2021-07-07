UE athletics director describes NIL policy for student-athletes as ‘right step’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The landscape for college athletes dramatically changed last week, as the NCAA adopted an interim policy for players to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities.

Mark Spencer, the director of athletics at the University of Evansville, revealed his take on the issue to 14 Sports on Wednesday.

In the fallout of the NCAA’s decision to approve the changes, student-athletes in all three divisions are now allowed to essentially market themselves, which is definitely a game-changer.

The new rules state that athletes can make money by starting their own businesses, signing autographs, running skills camps, taking part in advertisement campaigns, as well as earn profit from their social media accounts.

It will even be permissible for college athletes to hire an agent, in order to help acquire endorsement deals.

Spencer tells 14 Sports this move is “the right step.”

“As soon as the NCAA got us all some standard information on (June 30), we got everything out that night to our student-athletes on how they needed to report and get them as much information as we had,” Spencer said. “What I really think is it’s going to be that social media market, where you’ve got the smaller companies that they’re going to send them the hats, the t-shirts, the $30 gift cards. What we’ve basically done is given them permission to go and get their job, or to go and really make the most out of some of the celebrity that they have right now.”

Spencer says the University is working on adopting its own policies.

Nationally, the NCAA is hopeful that Congress will eventually help create a more uniform law to clarity all the regulations for future name, image and likeness deals.

