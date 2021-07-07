Tuesday accidents on Wendell Ford Expressway slowed traffic

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A couple of accidents slowed traffic on the Wendell Ford Expressway Tuesday.

One of them was on Interstate 165 around 2 p.m. Two cars hit each other in the westbound lanes.

Officials say no one was hurt.

A couple of hours later, Masonville crews were at another wreck on the Expressway. This one was near Veach Road overpass.

Two cars hit one another in the eastbound lanes.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both accidents are currently under investigation.

