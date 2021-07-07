Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tuesday accidents on Wendell Ford Expressway slowed traffic

Tuesday wrecks on Wendell Ford Expressway.
Tuesday wrecks on Wendell Ford Expressway.(Masonville Fire Department.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A couple of accidents slowed traffic on the Wendell Ford Expressway Tuesday.

One of them was on Interstate 165 around 2 p.m. Two cars hit each other in the westbound lanes.

Officials say no one was hurt.

A couple of hours later, Masonville crews were at another wreck on the Expressway. This one was near Veach Road overpass.

Two cars hit one another in the eastbound lanes.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both accidents are currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Motorcyclist dies after being critically injured in Henderson Co. crash
Evansville mother sentenced in connection to November baby death
Evansville mother sentenced in connection to November baby death
Owensboro Water Rescue.
Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River
Bret Swiertz, 53
Evansville man sentenced in stalking, kidnapping case
Devin Hobby.
Arrest made in weekend shooting outside Evansville Dollar General

Latest News

Officials: Medical helicopter called to crash involving motorcycle on US 60 East in Henderson Co.
Evansville man suffers multiple injuries in motorcycle crash in Henderson Co.
Police called to Evansville storage business for reported catalytic converter theft
FEMA Indiana Task Force One continues work in Surfside for condo collapse
FEMA Indiana Task Force One continues work in Surfside for condo collapse
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 7/7
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines