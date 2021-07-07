Trial for former Gibson Co. Clerk kicks off in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury trial of Jim Morrow kicked off Tuesday in Evansville.

Morrow, with a background as Gibson County clerk, is accused of pointing a pistol at a person’s back after an argument at Sam’s Food Mart.

[PREVIOUS: Gibson Co. Clerk facing 3 felony charges makes initial court appearance]

Officially, he’s charged with one count of pointing a firearm and two criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

