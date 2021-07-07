Swollen lymph nodes reported after COVID-19 vaccines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a side effect of the coronavirus vaccines that now has a lot of people talking.

Swollen lymph nodes are being discovered during routine mammograms in vaccinated people.

As doctors explain, however, that is not bad news. It is actually just your body’s way of responding to the vaccine.

It can certainly be alarming if a doctor tells you there is something abnormal in a routine mammogram.

However, doctors say, as the vaccine interacts with your immune system, it can naturally cause lymph nodes to swell as your system starts to produce antibodies.

Dr. Michael Daugherty is the Medical Director at the Deaconess Breast Center.

He says when swollen lymph nodes show up on a mammogram, doctors do not always know the cause right away.

Dr. Daugherty says doctors could then ask if the swelling is on the same side as where you had your coronavirus vaccine shot. Medical officials could then do further testing if need be.

He says the swelling from vaccinations can pop up two to four days after a vaccine and last for about ten days.

”Lymph nodes, whether you feel them or not, can be scary,” says Dr. Daugherty, “but the truth is, everyone has lymph nodes, and just because they react does not mean there is necessarily anything bad going on. It is, oftentimes, just indicative of your lymph nodes working correctly and that your immune system is working correctly like it is supposed to.”

As a reminder, Dr. Daugherty says screening mammograms are recommended yearly for women over 40.

He says if you are not due for a screening right away, get a mammogram four to six weeks after the COVID-19 vaccine to allow for any potential swelling to go down without having to schedule and pay for more tests.

