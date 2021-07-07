Steamy, unsettled pattern continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More scattered storms popped up in the heat of the day on Wednesday. After a lull overnight, we can expect a repeat performance on Thursday afternoon as showers and storms fire ahead of a weak cold front. Highs on Thursday will climb into the upper 80s. The cold front will arrive Thursday night and will push temps into the lower 80s for Friday and the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will still be possible each afternoon through the weekend and early next week. While no widespread severe weather is expected, some of the storms may briefly pulse up to produce torrential rainfall and gusty winds.

