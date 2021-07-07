Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Steamy; Thunderstorms

7/6 14 First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m.
7/6 14 First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showers and thunderstorms will usher in torrential rainfall to the area. Patchy fog early under mainly sunny skies then partly sunny during the afternoon. High temps with reach upper 80s to 90-degrees with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms as lows only drop into the lower 70s. Storms that fire are not expected to be severe.

Thursday, partly sunny and humid with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat remains low but slow moving storms will dump torrential rainfall.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Motorcyclist dies after being critically injured in Henderson Co. crash
Evansville mother sentenced in connection to November baby death
Evansville mother sentenced in connection to November baby death
Owensboro Water Rescue.
Father rescues daughters after vehicle goes into Ohio River
Bret Swiertz, 53
Evansville man sentenced in stalking, kidnapping case
Devin Hobby.
Arrest made in weekend shooting outside Evansville Dollar General

Latest News

7/6 14 First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m.
7/6 14 First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m.
7/6 14 First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m.
7/6 14 First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m.
Sunday evening 14 First Alert Forecast
Steamy and unsettled through the weekend
14 First Alert 7/6 - Midday
14 First Alert 7/6 - Midday