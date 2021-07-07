Steamy; Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showers and thunderstorms will usher in torrential rainfall to the area. Patchy fog early under mainly sunny skies then partly sunny during the afternoon. High temps with reach upper 80s to 90-degrees with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms as lows only drop into the lower 70s. Storms that fire are not expected to be severe.

Thursday, partly sunny and humid with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat remains low but slow moving storms will dump torrential rainfall.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.