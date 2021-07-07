Salvation Army of Evansville collecting donations for hygiene kits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Salvation Army is getting ready to distribute hygiene kits for the homeless.

The kits will be given as needed to homeless individuals in the community.

The Salvation Army is asking for your help in getting the following items.

Backpacks

Chapstick

Brushes/combs

Tampons/mini pads

Travel tissues

Body soap

Deodorant

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Shampoo

Powder

Body lotion

Sandwich bags

Baby wipes

Shaving cream

You can drop off these items at The Salvation Army on N. Fulton Avenue.

