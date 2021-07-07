Salvation Army of Evansville collecting donations for hygiene kits
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Salvation Army is getting ready to distribute hygiene kits for the homeless.
The kits will be given as needed to homeless individuals in the community.
The Salvation Army is asking for your help in getting the following items.
- Backpacks
- Chapstick
- Brushes/combs
- Tampons/mini pads
- Travel tissues
- Body soap
- Deodorant
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Shampoo
- Powder
- Body lotion
- Sandwich bags
- Baby wipes
- Shaving cream
You can drop off these items at The Salvation Army on N. Fulton Avenue.
