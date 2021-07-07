Birthday Club
Police: Evansville chase ends in crash

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities tell us a chase ended Wednesday morning after a suspect crashed a vehicle.

Dispatch confirms the pursuit, involving the EPD and the sheriff’s office, began around 9:40 a.m.

Officials say the chases ended at Riverside and Highway 41 when the vehicle crashed. However, police tell us the pursuit was terminated before the accident.

According to authorities, the chase started when a detective spotted a person wanted on a felony warrant and tried to pull them over.

We’ll update you once we learn more.

