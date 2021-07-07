Police called to Evansville storage business for reported catalytic converter theft

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to an Evansville business Tuesday after a victim realized his catalytic converter had been cut off.

According to a police report, the victim stored his car at Lighthouse Storage off North Green River Road.

Between April and Tuesday, July 6, police say an unknown suspect entered the property and removed the catalytic converter to the victim’s car.

Authorities say they found a large opening between the fence and the ground that someone could easily crawl under.

