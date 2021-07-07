More than two dozen farm animals found dead, hurt in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A disturbing story out of western Kentucky after dozens of farm animals have been found either dead or injured.

The Ohio County owners are pushing for officials to find the cause before even more damage is done.

14 News took concerns to the local animal control officer. He says he is investigating but noted it is only him covering cases throughout the county. There is worry of additional attacks.

“I looked out and he came to the door and said, ‘You’ve got some dead sheep and goats in your field.’ Sure enough, they were dead,” Christina Bures recalled.

Livestock, belonging to Bures, was found dead in the field Tuesday morning.

A couple of them survived the most recent attack but are hurt. Injuries include some even losing their ears.

The damage is so severe, she expects three animals to be put down.

About a month ago, she tells us 15 of them were killed.

“I’m very, very mad about it,” Bures expressed. “I know the others are too.”

That is because animal control says the original complaint dates to mid-June after other nearby livestock was also attacked.

The officer says what appeared to be a thin boxer-pit mix was caught on a camera going after sheep.

The sheep owner told officers two other brown or black dogs were with the third dog.

The problem with prosecution is that no one has seen the dogs in the act.

“I really thought my goats would be safe out here, wouldn’t have to worry about anything,” Bures told 14 News.

There is a leash law in the county.

Across the state, a person has the right to defend animals.

“We have to take it into our own hands, can’t get anything done,” Bures said. “Can’t get any help.”

Animal control says they spoke with a man who owns dark-colored labs that some animal owners feel may be at least partly responsible.

“Now it’s game to them; they’re not killing them to eat,” Bures added. “It’s a sport.”

A scary sport with a solution coming up short.

“I said, ‘Can you not take the labs put them up or take them somewhere for a while?’ Bures questioned. “If there are more killings, we know it wasn’t them. If there are no more killings, then right there.”

In all, animal control estimates 25 to 30 animals have been taken down by dogs.

Bures says she will not be buying more until they find out the cause.

The animal control officer says he patrols the area in down time, but added video evidence is needed in order to strengthen the case.

