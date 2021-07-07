FEMA Indiana Task Force One continues work in Surfside for condo collapse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are working to find more lives lost in the Surfside condo collapse.

The death toll is 36 as of Tuesday afternoon, but dozens are still unaccounted for.

One of many crews on site is the Fema Indiana Task Force.

“One minute everybody’s good. Sleeping in their beds. The next, half that building’s gone,” said Indiana Task Force leader Jay Settergren.

Crews dig through the remains of the condos that unexpectedly collapsed.

Settergren reflects on his experience so far, working 12 hours a day to find missing victims.

“Video doesn’t do it justice,” he said. “When you’re standing on the ground looking up at a 12 or 13 story building and half of its standing and the other half has been reduced to rubble, it’s much tougher to imagine how all this happened and what’s going on before we got here.”

The geography of the rubble changes constantly, making it tough for crews to navigate for hours in heavy steel-toed boots. Half of the time it’s in the dark of night.

“Everything has come down. It’s not like it’s cut, it’s shattered. Walking on that pile, there is not one level part of that pile,” Settergren said.

Tropical storm Elsa has been making its way through northern Florida, bringing winds of up to 30 miles per hour.

A decision came to demolish what was left of the partially collapsed building.

“It relieved us of that constant threat of that building falling while we were working because literally, we’re working feet from the edge of that building because there are victims through that building that collapsed,” Settergren said.

Crew members from all over the world, all there for the same reason.

“I think we get comforted when we show up at these different types of events when you see these different guys coming in,” said Settergren. “There’s a mutual respect for each other.”

Crews have removed over 124 metric tons of debris from the site. They say they haven’t seen any signs of life through the rubble.

