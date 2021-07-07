Birthday Club
Evansville police temporarily shutdown intersection due to suspicious device

The Evansville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a report of a suspicious device on the east side Wednesday.(WFIE)
By William Putt
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a report of a suspicious device on the east side Wednesday.

EPD says officers were trying to arrest a man in the Turoni’s Pizza parking lot near the intersection of Weinbach Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway when they noticed he had suspicious items in his backpack. Police say the objects looked like they could be used to make a bomb.

Police shutdown the intersection for nearly one hour as a precaution.

The items were determined not to be explosive and the man was taken into custody.

