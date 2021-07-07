EPD warning about laced drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is warning the public about laced drugs.

Officers say they have seen a common issue of heroin laced with fentanyl.

But a trend on the rise is fentanyl-laced pills disguised to look like common drugs.

It’s an issue police are describing as concerning and scary.

We’re told the pills might look like oxycodone pills.

Officers say they started seeing these pills in the spring.

At the beginning, police say they only saw a few fake pills, but now they’re seeing different pills made to look like drugs, including some to resemble drugs like Xanax.

Another issue police say they have seen is heroin laced with fentanyl. They say it’s very common to see that in this area more than seeing regular heroin.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.