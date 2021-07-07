Birthday Club
EPD undergoing assessment to achieve re-accreditation

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is undergoing an on-site assessment Wednesday to get re-accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards.

Officials say the program is administered by the Commission of Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

They tell us the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas.

Those areas include policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

According to CALEA officials, as part of the assessment, EPD employees and members of the community were invited to offer comments Wednesday morning.

That session is conducted in the Evansville Police Department Foundation Room at the CK Newsome Center.

Agency employees and the public are also invited to offer comments by calling 812-436-4947 on Thursday, July 8, between the hours of 8:00 and 10:00 a.m. Comments will be taken by the assessment team.

Telephone comments, as well as an appearance at the public information session, are limited to 10 minutes and must address the Evansville Police Department’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the Standards is available by calling Captain Scott Doan at the Evansville Police Department Chief’s Complex 812- 436-5776.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Evansville Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA) 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155 or email calea@calea.org.

