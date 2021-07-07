Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

EPD reviewed on policies during reaccreditation hearing

Evansville Police Department is currently trying to achieve reaccreditation.
Evansville Police Department is currently trying to achieve reaccreditation.(WFIE)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department is currently trying to achieve reaccreditation.

This on-site assessment is conducted by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Part of the accreditation is having an open forum where members of the community can comment on whether the police department is meeting those standards.

EPD Captain Scott Doan talked about the importance of this process, which has to be done every four years.

“CALEA covers everything from how we mark out police cars, to our use of force policies, to our pursuit policies,” Captain Doan said. “I mean it’s a broad range, and the Commission set standards that the best law enforcement agencies in the country follows. We are just proud to be a part of the group that meets the standards.”

Some people at the hearing brought up concerns about a police-involved shooting. The assessors informed them that although they couldn’t take any action, their concerns were heard.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World
Coroner: Motorcyclist dies after being critically injured in Henderson Co. crash
Indiana COVID-19
4 area counties back in ‘yellow’ on state COVID-19 metrics map
Evansville mother sentenced in connection to November baby death
Evansville mother sentenced in connection to November baby death
Bret Swiertz, 53
Evansville man sentenced in stalking, kidnapping case

Latest News

Windstream already has one warehouse located in Evansville, but company leaders say the...
Windstream growing in Evansville area, set to build new warehouse
Salvation Army of Evansville collecting donations for hygiene kits
The Evansville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a report of a suspicious device on the...
Evansville police temporarily shutdown intersection due to suspicious device
Officials are searching by land and by air Wednesday for a grizzly suspected of killing a woman...
Officials hunt grizzly that killed camper in Montana town