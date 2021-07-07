EPD reviewed on policies during reaccreditation hearing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department is currently trying to achieve reaccreditation.

This on-site assessment is conducted by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Part of the accreditation is having an open forum where members of the community can comment on whether the police department is meeting those standards.

EPD Captain Scott Doan talked about the importance of this process, which has to be done every four years.

“CALEA covers everything from how we mark out police cars, to our use of force policies, to our pursuit policies,” Captain Doan said. “I mean it’s a broad range, and the Commission set standards that the best law enforcement agencies in the country follows. We are just proud to be a part of the group that meets the standards.”

Some people at the hearing brought up concerns about a police-involved shooting. The assessors informed them that although they couldn’t take any action, their concerns were heard.

