Daviess Co. musician to perform at Carnegie Hall next year

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County musician is returning to Carnegie Hall next year.

Diane Earl is an Owensboro pianist who teaches at Kentucky Wesleyan. She can also be found playing at Settles Memorial on Sunday mornings.

Earl has once again been invited to take the sacred stage at Carnegie Hall, where she’ll be playing one piece that is composed by an Owensboro native.

Plus, she’s looking for 250 community members to join her on stage.

“And I said, ‘well, can I invite my people from my church and other courses?’ And he said, ‘absolutely!’ So, anyone who sings with a choral background is welcome to come and sing and actually be part of the performance,” said Earl.

You can reach out to Diane if you would like to take the stage with her next July.

