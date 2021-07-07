COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces 18th round of allocations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded another round of allocations. This is the 18th round of allocations since the start of the pandemic.

This time, they’re granting nearly $600,000 to nine of the twelve nonprofit applicants.

Officials say in total, the fund has awarded 171 grants to 110 nonprofits, amounting to $4.9 million in relief, recovery and restoration needs related to the pandemic.

Easterseals was awarded $150,000 to support their Pediatric Psychology Services.

Officials say the Junior League of Evansville and ECHO Housing Corporation were both awarded $100,000.

We’re told the Junior League will use the funds to purchase a mobile food truck to deliver free food to the Promise Zone and other neighborhoods lacking access to nutritious food. In addition, they will begin a discounted purchase program for fresh food and other staple items.

For ECHO Housing, officials say the grant will cover increasing costs for building materials along with building additional units.

Eighteenth Round Funding Recipients:

Ark Crisis Children’s Center – Evansville, IN - Awarded $40,000

Cancer Pathways Midwest – Evansville, IN - Awarded $64,000

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center – Evansville, IN - Awarded $150,000

ECHO Housing Corporation – Evansville, IN - Awarded $100,000

Friends of Warrick County CASA, Inc. – Boonville, IN - Awarded $33,000

Junior League of Evansville – Evansville, IN - Awarded $100,000

Memorial Community Development Corporation - Evansville, IN - Awarded $25,000

Ozanam Family Shelter Corp – Evansville, IN - Awarded $60,000

Voices, Inc. – Evansville, IN - Awarded $19,109

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.