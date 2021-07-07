Birthday Club
COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces 18th round of allocations

(WFIE)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded another round of allocations. This is the 18th round of allocations since the start of the pandemic.

This time, they’re granting nearly $600,000 to nine of the twelve nonprofit applicants.

Officials say in total, the fund has awarded 171 grants to 110 nonprofits, amounting to $4.9 million in relief, recovery and restoration needs related to the pandemic.

Easterseals was awarded $150,000 to support their Pediatric Psychology Services.

Officials say the Junior League of Evansville and ECHO Housing Corporation were both awarded $100,000.

We’re told the Junior League will use the funds to purchase a mobile food truck to deliver free food to the Promise Zone and other neighborhoods lacking access to nutritious food. In addition, they will begin a discounted purchase program for fresh food and other staple items.

For ECHO Housing, officials say the grant will cover increasing costs for building materials along with building additional units.

Eighteenth Round Funding Recipients:

  • Ark Crisis Children’s Center – Evansville, IN - Awarded $40,000
  • Cancer Pathways Midwest – Evansville, IN - Awarded $64,000
  • Easterseals Rehabilitation Center – Evansville, IN - Awarded $150,000
  • ECHO Housing Corporation – Evansville, IN - Awarded $100,000
  • Friends of Warrick County CASA, Inc. – Boonville, IN - Awarded $33,000
  • Junior League of Evansville – Evansville, IN - Awarded $100,000
  • Memorial Community Development Corporation - Evansville, IN - Awarded $25,000
  • Ozanam Family Shelter Corp – Evansville, IN - Awarded $60,000
  • Voices, Inc. – Evansville, IN - Awarded $19,109

