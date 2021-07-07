Coroner releases cause of death for Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World

Birthday Club
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Coroner has released the cause of death for the Ohio woman found unresponsive on a rollercoaster at Holiday World.

Officials say 47-year-old Dawn Jankovic of Brunswich, Ohio, was riding the Voyage Wooden Roller Coaster. They say when the ride returned to the station, Jankovic was unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

[READ: Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her]

Coroner Katie Schuck says Jankovic died from severe blood loss due to an avulsion of the right internal thoracic artery. Schuck says a factor in Jankovic’s death included the force of the ride on her body.

The coroner states there was no malfunction on the roller coaster.

We’re told the manner of death has been ruled as accidental.

