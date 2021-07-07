Atmos Energy customers could see an increase in their bill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Atmos Energy customers may soon be paying more for services.

The Owensboro-based company plans to invest $64 million into its Kentucky operations. It has sent a 9.4 percent rate case request to the public service commission to improve operations, increase safety and reliability.

A spokesperson says this amounts to roughly $5 a month for residential customers.

“Hope that we don’t put a big burden on our customers. That’s not what we want to do,” said Atmos Energy spokesperson Kay Coomes. “Our rates are fair. At this time, we are one of the lowest providers of energy in the state right now. The gas rates are good. We are at historic lows right now. We’re hoping it won’t hurt the customer too much for the rate increase.”

The request is expected to take several months before being finalized, so likely no increase until early next year.

Atmos serves 180,000 customers in 37 counties from Paducah to Danville.

Its last rate case was filed in 2018. However, Atmos officials say that case was different due to the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The Atmos Energy filing was for a $14.5 million (15.8%) increase. If granted in full, the residential bill would have increased by $4.41. However, due to several factors, Atmos Energy says it was ordered a slight decrease of $262,000.

Prior to filing the 2018 rate case, Atmos Energy says they had the lowest distribution rates in the state, adding that even if the company was awarded the full $14.5 million, the distribution rates would have remained the lowest in the state.

