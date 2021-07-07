Birthday Club
4 area counties back in ‘yellow’ on state COVID-19 metrics map

Indiana COVID-19
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 289 new coronavirus cases.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 756,070 confirmed cases and 13,466 deaths.

According to the state COVID-19 metrics map, Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick and Gibson counties are back in the “yellow.” That means those counties had a seven-day positivity rate of 5% to 9.9%.

The state map show 28 news cases in our area.

The map shows 19 new cases in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Dubois County and zero new cases in Perry, Spencer, and Pike counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,746 cases, 402 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,230 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,903 cases, 157 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,762 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,496 cases, 96 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,347 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,387 cases, 34 deaths

